New Music Pherowshuz - 'Area'

Pherowshuz thrills fans with new single, 'Area' off his upcoming TWA album.

Pherowshuz drops a new track for his fans and music lovers titled, 'Area.'

The new music comes just in time for the Yuletide season and is bound to make the rounds throughout the holidays.

'Area' just like 'Tha Fire', which was released in June 2016, is off his upcoming album TWA (Thoughts Words & Action) which is in the works.

Known as one of the trusted brands and voices in Nigerian Hip-Hop, this joint is definitely for lovers of rap music.

Listen, download, share.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
