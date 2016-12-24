New Music :  Pherowshuz - 'Area'

Pherowshuz thrills fans with new single, 'Area' off his upcoming TWA album.
The new music comes just in time for the Yuletide season and is bound to make the rounds throughout the holidays.
'Area' just like 'Tha Fire', which was released in June 2016, is off his upcoming album TWA (Thoughts Words & Action) which is in the works.
Known as one of the trusted brands and voices in Nigerian Hip-Hop, this joint is definitely for lovers of rap music.
Listen, download, share.
