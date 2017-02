In the spirit of the season of love, Countless Dreams Entertainment act Milly Kay drops​ new tune ‘Totori’, for your listening pleasure.

Produced by Mystro and with Fiokee on the guitar strings, Milly Kay rides on the chemistry between all parties to serve this feel good love song,​a blend of RnB/Pop and dance.

​Milly Kay​ will be releasing an EP titled ‘’​Highlife’’ off which ‘Totori’ the single was released.