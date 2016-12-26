Home > New Music >

New Music :  Maleek Berry - '4 me'

New Music Maleek Berry - '4 me'

The ace producer drops another wavy Afro pop tune where he sings on about a special type of lady.

Maleek Berry returns with another super track titled '4 me' while his 'Kontrol' is still making waves.

The talented produced and singer definitely got it right again setting a feel good vibe with this one.

Check on it.

