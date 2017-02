Maka and Phlow continue their collaboration with release of 'No one,' a romantic track that seamlessly blends the best parts of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Soul.

The smooth vibes of 'No one' are supplied by another frequent collaborator and fellow Str8Buttah labelmate, producer Teck-Zilla.

He layers looping and warming keys with finger snaps to set the mood, much like he’s done with Phlow and Maka in the past.

