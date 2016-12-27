Home > New Music >

New Music :  Lord V - 'Bars only' ft Ghost SDC

The rappers drop bars as they intended to on this record, making it look so easy.

Following his rap collaboration with TR and Pherowshuz in 'Deal with it', Lord Vino aka Lord V collaborates with the Show Dem Camp rap act Ghost in 'Bars only'.

Enjoy the rappers dropping bars only as promised.

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

