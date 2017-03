Noblewayz Entertainment presents ‘Come closer’ by Kushee.

Kushee blends Northern flavours with the English language to bring out this feel good tune.

Her debut single 'Shun Levels' was produced in Kaduna by Dollaz Infinity. In 2012, the hip hop/afro pop artiste released an album titled ‘’Babu Shaka’’ a Hausa phrase for ‘No Shaking'.