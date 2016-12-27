New Music :  Korede Bello - 'Jingle bell'

Here's a very melodious Christmas jingle from the 'Do like that' crooner.
Still basking in the Altims produced single 'Do like that', this is considerably another hit in its own right by the Mavin songster.
Anticipate Bello's debut album in 2017, all things being falling into place.
Listen, enjoy and share 'Jingle bell'.
