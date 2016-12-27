Home > New Music >

New Music :  Korede Bello - 'Jingle bell'

Here's a very melodious Christmas jingle from the 'Do like that' crooner.

Korede Bello drops a fine jingle for the season titled 'Jingle bell'.

Still basking in the Altims produced single 'Do like that', this is considerably another hit in its own right by the Mavin songster.

Anticipate Bello's debut album in 2017, all things being falling into place.

Listen, enjoy and share 'Jingle bell'.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

