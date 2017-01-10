New Music Kaline - 'Pree me/One dance' (mash up cover)

The talented musician releases another lovely string of cover songs, taking on Drake's chart topping song and Burna boy's solo effort.

  • Published:
Kaline - 'Pree me/One dance' (mash up cover) play

Kaline - 'Pree me/One dance' (mash up cover)

(Soundcloud)

Kaline 'Shakiti bobo' (cover) [Video]
Kaline Singer launches new podcast titled 'SoulSearchSunday'
New Music Kaline - 'Shakitibobo' cover
Kaline 'Live At Rockwood Music Hall, New York' [Video]

Following her awesome cover of songs such as  Michael Jackson's 'Human nature' at a live show in New York and Olamide's 'Shakitibobo', gifted pianist and singer Kaline is out with a mash up cover of Drake's 'One dance' and Burna Boy's 'Pree me'.

The latest cover forms part of the singer's Beetle Sessions (as with the 'Shakitibobo' cover) in collaboration with Polly Alakija.

The singer is definitely a talent to watch out for, as she expectedly should be out with an EP body of work this year, hopefully not too far away from now.

In the meantime, enjoy her relaxing cover mash up of these riveting 2016 Drake and Burna Boy songs.

Production was courtesy hers truly Kaline Akinkugbe and additional production by Tobi Ajirotutu.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 New Music Seyi Shay - 'YOLO YOLO'bullet
2 New Music Korede Bello, Ruff - 'Do like that' remixbullet
3 New Music Nasty C - 'Golden'bullet

New Music

New Music AKA - '10 fingers' ft Anatii
Baatunde - Letter to Gambia
New Music Baatunde - 'Letter to Gambia'
 
New Music Problinkz - 'Omalicha'
 
New Music Funky Fresh - 'Ase'