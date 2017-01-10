New Music Kaline - 'Pree me/One dance' (mash up cover)

Following her awesome cover of songs such as Michael Jackson's 'Human nature' at a live show in New York and Olamide's 'Shakitibobo', gifted pianist and singer Kaline is out with a mash up cover of Drake's 'One dance' and Burna Boy's 'Pree me'.

The latest cover forms part of the singer's Beetle Sessions (as with the 'Shakitibobo' cover) in collaboration with Polly Alakija.

The singer is definitely a talent to watch out for, as she expectedly should be out with an EP body of work this year, hopefully not too far away from now.

In the meantime, enjoy her relaxing cover mash up of these riveting 2016 Drake and Burna Boy songs.

Production was courtesy hers truly Kaline Akinkugbe and additional production by Tobi Ajirotutu.