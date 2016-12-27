Home > New Music >

New Music :  Jay Bagz - 'Sweet vibe' ft Emma Nyra

New Music Jay Bagz - 'Sweet vibe' ft Emma Nyra

As the name implies, the song gives that good feeling, with Emma Nyra going all dancehall on the beat.

  • Published:
(Voks Entertainment)

Emma Nyra features on a good feel song by Voks Entertainment act Jaybagz titled 'Sweet vibe'.

Nyra drops some dancehall vibes with her tone like you've never heard before.

It's an all round feel good song as the title implies.

Produced by Fliptyce, listen.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

