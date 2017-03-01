New Music Jaga - 'By myself'

Rapper Jaga turns the mirror on himself on his latest single aptly titled 'By myself'.

The track's throwback early 90's feel is guaranteed to put Hip Hop fans in a nostalgic mood.

Jaga's strongest asset as an artiste is his delivery and lyrical prowess and on this track he displays why he should be an emcee to reckon with. "Only MI and Mode9 can do it like this" he raps on one of the verses.

By Myself is Jaga's first music offering in the year 2017. He released his debut solo project ''Long Run'' independently last year. The project contained the single 'Protection' which received rotation on several radio stations in Nigeria.

Jaga has promised his growing fan base more music this year and this is the first of many to come.