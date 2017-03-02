New Music Gogowe - 'Bode'

Nigerian female singer, songwriter, dancer and entertainer Gogowe releases an interesting song she titles 'Bode'.

The song revolves around failed relationship between the singer and her lover.

Gogowe grew up in a musically inclined family, learning to play the piano.

Before 'Bode', Gogobe released songs such as 'Waka', 'Stand Up' and 'I No Send'.

She believes that music should sometimes be lighthearted and fun, Gogowé also considers it to be one of the greatest educational tools.