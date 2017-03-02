New Music Gogowe - 'Bode'

The singer goes on strong after suffering a disappointing relationship with her man.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gogowe - Bode play

Gogowe - Bode

(Gogowe)

New Music Wizkid - 'Sweet love'
New Music Magnito - 'Loud'
New Music Wale - 'Soke' freestyle ft Burna Boy

Nigerian female singer, songwriter, dancer and entertainer Gogowe releases an interesting song she titles 'Bode'.

The song revolves around failed relationship between the singer and her lover.

Gogowe - Bode play

Gogowe - Bode

(Gogowe )

 

Gogowe grew up in a musically inclined family, learning to play the piano.

Before 'Bode', Gogobe released songs such as 'Waka', 'Stand Up' and 'I No Send'.

She believes that music should sometimes be lighthearted and fun, Gogowé also considers it to be one of the greatest educational tools.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 New Music Wizkid - 'Sweet love'bullet
2 New Music Faze - 'Perfect woman'bullet
3 New Music Wale - 'Soke' freestyle ft Burna Boybullet

New Music

Wale
New Music Wale - 'Soke' freestyle (Burna Boy cover)
Yerins - I am odd ft Kolly Dee
New Music Yerins Abraham - 'I am odd' ft Kolly Dee
Chaz 312 cover image
New Music Chaz - '312'
Jaga - By myself
New Music Jaga - 'By myself'