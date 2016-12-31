Home > New Music >

New Music :  Fresh Tag Ent - 'My Guys'

New Music Fresh Tag Ent - 'My Guys'

Diaspora based Fresh Tag entertainment presents collaborative single titled, 'My Guys.'

  • Published:
My Guys cover art play

My Guys cover art

(pulse)

New Music Flexy - Isingbaka ft Oritsefemi
New Music Adey - 'Dirty Diego'
New Music M.anifest - 'Believe' Ft. Mugeez; Kwesta
New Music Mr. Eazi - 'Mad over you' (Refix)

Gearing up for 2017, Diaspora based Fresh Tag entertainment presents a brand-new collaborative single titled, 'My Guys.'

They describe this new single as the new era of Club/Hip Hop sound the industry is missing.

'My Guys' is a teaser to many other projects lined up for the entertainment outfit, as an EP, 'The Takeover' is also in the works.

Enjoy their brand new collaboration, Produced by XBlaze. Download, listen, enjoy.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 New Music Mr. Eazi - 'Mad over you' (Refix)bullet
2 New Music Psquare - 'Bank alert' (G-version)bullet
3 Gospel Music Frank Edwards - 'Unto the king'bullet

New Music

Isingbaka art
New Music Flexy - Isingbaka ft Oritsefemi
 
New Music Adey - 'Dirty Diego'
 
New Music M.anifest - 'Believe' Ft. Mugeez; Kwesta
Top 5 Gospel songs of 2016
Gospel Music Frank Edwards - 'Under the canopy'