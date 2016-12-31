New Music :  Fresh Tag Ent - 'My Guys'

Diaspora based Fresh Tag entertainment presents collaborative single titled, 'My Guys.'
They describe this new single as the new era of Club/Hip Hop sound the industry is missing.
'My Guys' is a teaser to many other projects lined up for the entertainment outfit, as an EP, 'The Takeover' is also in the works.
Enjoy their brand new collaboration, Produced by XBlaze. Download, listen, enjoy.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.