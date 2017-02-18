New Music Eric - 'I won them all'

The track which was produced by T-izze The BeatMaker, is listed on his upcoming EP.
The track which was produced by T-izze The BeatMaker, is listed on his upcoming EP.
Check him out in his smoking hot mode.
Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music.
e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng