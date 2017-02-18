New Music Eric - 'I won them all'

The track which was produced by T-izze The BeatMaker, is listed on his upcoming EP.

Rising hip-hop artiste, Eric, has released a new single, 'I won them all' under the label, MG2.

Check him out in his smoking hot mode.

