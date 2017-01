DMSquared drops this riveting tune titled 'Oba' featuring Chibills and Monique.

The tale tells of the endless tears,the process of pain, the agony of delays and the chapters of denial before the promise of triumph.'

Featuring Spaghetti Records act, Monique, and the lyrical genius Chibills, rapper and co-owner of Different World Records, ultimately, God gets the glory at the end of the story.