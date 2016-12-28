Home > New Music >

New Music :  DJ Sawa - 'Tomorrow' remix ft Mr Eazi, Moelogo, Stonebwoy

New Music DJ Sawa - 'Tomorrow' remix ft Mr Eazi, Moelogo, Stonebwoy

DJ features three unique singers in this song filled with hope and inspiration.

  • Published:
  play

Gospel Music Sammie Okposo - 'I love you Jehovah'
New Music Korede Bello - 'Jingle bell'
New Music Zoro - 'Good year' Ft. Awilo Longomba

UK based DJ Sawa rolls out a remix of his song 'Tomorrow' which features Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, Nigerian rave award winning singer Mr Eazi and fast rising R&B singer Moelogo.

The song dwells on inspiring hope to the hopeless, encouraging folks to trust God for a better 'tomorrow'.

Great vocals and production laced throughout the song as expected.

Enjoy.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 New Music P-Square - 'Bedroom' ft Akonbullet
2 New Music Korede Bello - 'Jingle bell'bullet
3 Gospel Music Sammie Okposo - 'I love you Jehovah'bullet

New Music

 
New Music Psquare - 'Bank alert' (G-version)
 
New Music Zoro - 'Good year' Ft. Awilo Longomba
Jay Bagz - 'Sweet vibe' ft Emma Nyra
New Music Jay Bagz - 'Sweet vibe' ft Emma Nyra
Tito Da Fire
Tito Da Fire The re-emergence of a veteran singer