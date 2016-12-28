New Music :  DJ Sawa - 'Tomorrow' remix ft Mr Eazi, Moelogo, Stonebwoy

DJ features three unique singers in this song filled with hope and inspiration.
The song dwells on inspiring hope to the hopeless, encouraging folks to trust God for a better 'tomorrow'.
Great vocals and production laced throughout the song as expected.
Enjoy.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.