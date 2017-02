Award winning artiste, Calebin, has featured widely sought Tekno on his new track titled 'Parole'.

The Clab Music singer made quite a spectacle on the DJ Coublon produced jam.

Calebin isn't the one to relent following his Europe Artist of The Year accolade which he received at the 2016 African Diaspora Merit Awards/Afrobeats Music Awards.

Download and listen.