New Music Boogey - 'Already won' [Freestyle]

The rapper was quite the open type on the track, coming through with some nice punchlines and wordplays.

2016 The Headies nominee, Boogey, has dropped an amazing freestyle titled 'Already won'.

The track was released a day before The Headies, but unfortunately, he could not win any award.

Boogey was quite the open type on the track, coming through with some nice punchlines and wordplays.

Download and listen.

The song is a statement of what his fans can expect in the upcoming year.
