New Music Mr 2Kay - 'In the morning' ft Doray [Dance remix]

The Grafton records act releases an electronic dance version that shows there are many ways to enjoy the same song.

  • Published:
Mr 2Kay - 'In the morning' ft Doray [Dance remix] play

Mr 2Kay - 'In the morning' ft Doray [Dance remix]

(Grafton records)

Faze Singer plans to drop 5th solo album in November
New Mixtape DJ Hazan, Ben 4ster – "Lagos Party Mixtape"

Afro pop singer Mr 2Kay isn’t wasting anytime this year thrilling his fans.

His first offering this year is an official dance remix to his well-received single, ‘In the morning’ from his acclaimed "Count it all joy"  EP. The upbeat love song attracted international attention from fans and fellow artistes as well.

This led to the release of an afro version which was remixed by UK based producers Team Salut.

And now, demonstrating his versatility yet again, the Grafton records act releases an electronic dance version that shows there are many ways to enjoy the same song.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 New Music Seyi Shay - 'YOLO YOLO'bullet
2 New Music AKA - '10 fingers' ft Anatiibullet
3 New Music Korede Bello, Ruff - 'Do like that' remixbullet

New Music

Femi Leye - Pictures On My Wall
New Music Femi Leye - 'Pictures on my wall'
Dr-Bone–Lindelani-Eva-Alordiah
New Music Dr Bone - 'Lindelani' ft Eva Alordiah
Kaline - 'Pree me/One dance' (mash up cover)
New Music Kaline - 'Pree me/One dance' (mash up cover)
Baatunde - Letter to Gambia
New Music Baatunde - 'Letter to Gambia'