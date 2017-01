Lil Dizzie, an upcoming Afropop and Hip-Hop artiste is all up in your face with his new jam, 'Booty overdose'.

The artiste, who won his first music accolade in 2016 for Best Collaboration at the Top Naija Music Award featured Ghanaian act, Spicer on the track.

Ghanaian producer, Dr Spooky, who has worked with artistes such as 5Five, Pope Skinny, Wan O, Guru, Scientific, produced the new single.

Download and listen!