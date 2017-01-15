New Music Illkeyz - 'Bounce' Ft. Ceeza Milli; King

The legendary producer has produced major hits such as 'Excellency' and 'Feelings' by Ice Prince.

  • Published:
  play

New Music Wizkid, Drake - 'Hush up the silence' (leak)
New Music Jidenna - 'A little bit more' remix ft Ketchup, Dom da bomb
New Music Shade Andrews - 'NaniGe'

King of the Underground, Illkeyz, drops major heat on a new track titled 'Bounce', featuring new school rappers, Ceeza Milli and King. 

The legendary producer, who is popularly called 'the KING of the New School' has produced major hits such as 'Excellency' and 'Feelings' by Ice Prince.

He has also featured top superstars such as Shatta Wale, Niniola, DJ Caise, Korede Bello, Koker, Yung L, Donaeo and a host of others.

The artiste introduced Ceeza Milli and King on this one, giving it a vibrant new school wave and a groovy feel. 

Check it out!

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 New Music Wizkid, Drake - 'Hush up the silence' (leak)bullet
2 New Music Jidenna - 'A little bit more' remix ft Ketchup, Dom da bombbullet
3 New Music Skibii - ‘Owolabi’bullet

New Music

Shade Andrews
New Music Shade Andrews - 'NaniGe'
Runtown in 'Mad Over You' video
Pulse Music Video Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' seizes number 1 spot this week
Tipshan Give you line
New Music Tipshan - 'Give you line'
Kid Konnect - Hammer ft Moti Cakes, Base One, Bils, Pires Pimeh
New Music Kid Konnect - 'Hammer' ft Moti Cakes, Base One, Bils, Pires Pimeh