King of the Underground, Illkeyz, drops major heat on a new track titled 'Bounce', featuring new school rappers, Ceeza Milli and King.

The legendary producer, who is popularly called 'the KING of the New School' has produced major hits such as 'Excellency' and 'Feelings' by Ice Prince.

He has also featured top superstars such as Shatta Wale, Niniola, DJ Caise, Korede Bello, Koker, Yung L, Donaeo and a host of others.

The artiste introduced Ceeza Milli and King on this one, giving it a vibrant new school wave and a groovy feel.

Check it out!