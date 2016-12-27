Home > New Music >

Gospel Music :  Sammie Okposo - 'I love you Jehovah'

The Gospel singer stays true to fulfilling his pledge to bless God with a single every month with the release of this number.

Following the release of  'A prayer' with Nathaniel Bassey, back in November, renowned Gospel singer Sammie Okposo stays  true to fulfilling his pledge to bless God with a single every month with the release of ' I love you Jehovah'.

Okposo plans releasing a new album titled “Saved with Amazing Grace” (SWAG) in March 2017.

'I love you Jehovah'  is a ready dance praise number ideal for worshipping  God with this season .

Download and listen.

