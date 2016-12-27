Gospel Music :  Sammie Okposo - 'I love you Jehovah'

Following the release of 'A prayer' with Nathaniel Bassey, back in November, renowned Gospel singer Sammie Okposo stays true to fulfilling his pledge to bless God with a single every month with the release of ' I love you Jehovah'.

Okposo plans releasing a new album titled “Saved with Amazing Grace” (SWAG) in March 2017.

'I love you Jehovah' is a ready dance praise number ideal for worshipping God with this season .

Download and listen.