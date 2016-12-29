Gospel Music :  Frank Edwards - 'Unto the king'

Rocktown Gospel singer blesses the King of kings with this heartfelt number one for the season.
The song is dedicated to the celebration and awesomeness of Jesus in this season of his birth commemoration.
Download, listen and share.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.