Frank Edwards - 'Unto the king'

Gospel Music Frank Edwards - 'Unto the king'

Rocktown Gospel singer blesses the King of kings with this heartfelt number one for the season.

(Frankincense.world)

Frank Edwards releases this song titled 'Unto the king' in worship of God.

The song is dedicated to the celebration and awesomeness of Jesus in this season of his birth commemoration.

