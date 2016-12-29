Gospel Music :  Frank Edwards - 'Under the canopy'

Here's new music from the Rocktown Gospel singer for your dancing shoes in praise of God.
It's groovy, it's praise-filled and edifying, glorifying God.
"Under the canopy, give me security, I'm the righteousness of God", the song hook goes.
Enjoy and share the dance number.
