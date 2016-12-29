Home > New Music >

Gospel Music :  Frank Edwards - 'Under the canopy'

Here's new music from the Rocktown Gospel singer for your dancing shoes in praise of God.

Frank Edwards drops new tune titled 'Under the canopy' to get your praise on with.

It's groovy, it's praise-filled and edifying, glorifying God.

"Under the canopy, give me security, I'm the righteousness of God", the song hook goes.

Enjoy and share the dance number.

