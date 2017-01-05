Gospel Music Deborah DWorshipper - 'Hallelujah', 'Thank You'

Enjoy the uplifting and soul warming songs from the Canadian based Nigerian Gospel singer.

Deborah Dworshipper returns with two new songs titled 'Hallelujah' and 'Thank you'.

The Canada-based contemporary Christian singer vibes with a distinctive sound.

She has written over 400 songs and every song tells a story and connects to God on a very personal level. Her debut album (unreleased) is a story born out of appreciation to God for seeing her through after she lost her father, mother and immediate younger brother within a short period amidst all she has been through.

Deborah’s debut album “Faithful God”, is born out of appreciation to God for seeing her through the harsh realities of life.

Listen and share.

