Gospel Music Deborah DWorshipper - 'Hallelujah', 'Thank You'

Deborah Dworshipper returns with two new songs titled 'Hallelujah' and 'Thank you'.

The Canada-based contemporary Christian singer vibes with a distinctive sound.

She has written over 400 songs and every song tells a story and connects to God on a very personal level. Her debut album (unreleased) is a story born out of appreciation to God for seeing her through after she lost her father, mother and immediate younger brother within a short period amidst all she has been through.

Deborah’s debut album “Faithful God”, is born out of appreciation to God for seeing her through the harsh realities of life.

