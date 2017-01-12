​Effyzzie Music's afro-pop act Geniuzz drops a remix for his Echo produced track 'Firewood' featuring Falz The Bahd Guy.

The sexual mid-tempo track was originally released in late 2016 alongside an high-octane B-side 'Connect'.

The duo have already shot the music video for the collaboration with Paul Gambit, and the track premieres with a video teaser.

Geniuzz will be releasing an extended play titled "A Slice Of Geniuzz", in the first quarter of 2017. The E.P will house 'Firewood' and other tracks.

Listen, download, share and enjoy 'Firewood (Remix)'.