Falz drops spanking new music titled 'Baby boy'.

He syncs right yet again with his day one producer Sess The Problem Kid.

Falz on the song is simply telling everyone that cares to know he will keep staying young and getting it!

'I'm a baby boy, I'm a baby boy for life', he raps, dwelling on that mantra of living young, wild and free for life.

Listen on Deezer for free.