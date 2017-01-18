On the buzz track, Tarela draws from reggae influences to deliver very relatable lyrics as he salutes many of the industry big dogs.
Following the release of songs like ‘I got love’ and ‘Bend ', Rebel Movement/Just Jojo Entertainment act Squeeze Tarela, kicks off the new year with new music titled 'Uber Fresh',.
Download and listen.