New Music Squeeze Tarela - 'Uber fresh'

On the buzz track, Tarela draws from reggae influences to deliver very relatable lyrics as he salutes many of the industry big dogs.

Squeeze - Uber Fresh play

Squeeze - Uber Fresh

(Rebel Movement/Just Jojo Entertainment)

Following the release of songs like ‘I got love’ and ‘Bend ', Rebel Movement/Just Jojo Entertainment act Squeeze Tarela, kicks off the new year with new music titled 'Uber Fresh',.

The new tune is an infectious contemporary pop cut with reggae influences. On the buzz track, he delivers very relatable lyrics and salutes many of the industry big dogs.

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

