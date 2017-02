Off his “Billionaire Ambitions” EP, comes the visuals for Yung6ix's ‘Money is relevant’ featuring Percy and Phyno.

The Highlife tune sees the setting of a fashion runway, models and fashion backstage changing rooms prominent in the visual.

The rap prowess of Phyno and Yung6ix, and Percy's 'relevant' vocals are on display for your listening pleasure.

Enjoy.