Ycee :  'Ahahn' (Ooouuu cover)

Omo Alhaji drops visual for cover of Young MA's viral jam.
Ycee releases a visual to depict his cover song 'Ahahn' for Young MA's 'Ooouuu' trending hit song.
He flows proper Ycee style and adds this to his credibility as an emcee.
The video was directed by Theophilus King.
Watch.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.