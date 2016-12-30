Home > Music Videos >

Ycee 'Ahahn' (Ooouuu cover)

Omo Alhaji drops visual for cover of Young MA's viral jam.

Ycee releases a visual to depict his cover song 'Ahahn'  for Young MA's 'Ooouuu' trending hit song.

He flows proper Ycee style and adds this to his credibility as an emcee.

The video was directed by Theophilus King.

Watch.

