Cobhams Asuquo Music presents visuals for Project Fame finalist and Headies 2015 nominee Ugovinna’s single ‘Rain on me’.

The video for ‘Rain on me’, a song nominated for "Best Alternative Song" at Headies 2015 was directed by Paul Gambit and shot in multiple locations in Akwa Ibom.

Recently, Ugovinna teamed up with Cohbams Asuquo Music Production and Vintage Grey media to produce his first body of work titled "The Midnight Collection Vol1", due for release towards the end of the first quarter of 2017

Previous to this song, Ugovinna released a Masterkraft produced song 'Christmas is coming' featuring Debbie.