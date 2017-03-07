Von Tae' 'Hunnit Bandz' [Video]

Born and raised in Maryland, 24 year old Hiphop artist Von Tae' is definitely one to look out for as he drops his long awaited single ‘Hunnit Bandz’.

He's been featured by BET, Jet Magazine, HipHop DX, MTV and various other major media outlets just to name a few.

Von Tae' is cooking up some heat for his upcoming EP, ‘’Young Man Ambition’’ which he considers his "best work yet".

His approach to the music industry is not to fit the latest trend but to create his own lane and leave his mark as Ivan Martias (Songwriter for EnVogue's ‘Don't Let Go’) calls Von Tae', "...aesthetically marketable, charming; well spoken, driven; with an interesting backstory & aura."