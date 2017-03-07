Von Tae' 'Hunnit Bandz' [Video]

Von Tae drops this Trap his upcoming EP, ‘’Young Man Ambition’’ which he considers his "best work yet".

  • Published:

New Music Losa - 'Play safe'
New Music Santi - 'Beat it up' ft Tay Iwar, DJ Yin
New Music Iyanya - 'Hold on'

Born and raised in Maryland, 24 year old Hiphop artist Von Tae' is definitely one to look out for as he drops his long awaited single ‘Hunnit Bandz’.

He's been featured by BET, Jet Magazine, HipHop DX, MTV and various other major media outlets just to name a few.

Von Tae' is cooking up some heat for his upcoming EP, ‘’Young Man Ambition’’ which he considers his "best work yet".

 His approach to the music industry is not to fit the latest trend but to create his own lane and leave his mark as Ivan Martias (Songwriter for EnVogue's ‘Don't Let Go’) calls Von Tae', "...aesthetically marketable, charming; well spoken, driven; with an interesting backstory & aura."

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Riton 'Money' ft Mr Eazi, Davido, Kah-Lo [Video]bullet
2 Chike 'Fancy U' [Video]bullet
3 Pulse Music Video Chart Davido brags his way to the top with 'If'...bullet

Music Videos

Tim Godfrey 'So good' ft Xtreme Music Group [Video]
Oritsefemi - Happy day
Oritsefemi 'Happy day' [Video]
may d row ya boat feat rock city
May D 'Rock ya boat' [Video]
Bracket - Chop kiss ft Flavour
Bracket 'Chop kiss' ft Flavour [Video]