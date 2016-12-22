Home > Music Videos >

Tquest :  'Lord I pray' [Video]

Tquest 'Lord I pray' [Video]

The singer lends his voice to the economic and social hardships his country is faced with.

Tquest releases a socio-conscious music video titled 'Lord I pray', lending his voice and speaking up for the voiceless.

'Lord I pray' was shot by one of Nigeria's finest and veteran video directors Emeka Obefe and produced by DJ Coublon.

Listen up.

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

