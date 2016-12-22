Tquest :  'Lord I pray' [Video]

The singer lends his voice to the economic and social hardships his country is faced with.
Tquest releases a socio-conscious music video titled 'Lord I pray', lending his voice and speaking up for the voiceless.
'Lord I pray' was shot by one of Nigeria's finest and veteran video directors Emeka Obefe and produced by DJ Coublon.
Listen up.
