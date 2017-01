Upcoming talented artist Teni releases this sober freestyle music visual titled 'Boluwatife'.

The singer and rapper who happens to be who happens to be a sister to singer Niniola got signed on to talented producer Shizzi's newly floated record label Magic Fingers.

Teni has released her first official single under the label, a prayer song titled ‘Amen’.

According to a Channels TV interview, Teni will be dropping an EP this year 2017, after which she jets off to complete her studies abroad and return to face her music proper.