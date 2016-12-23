Superior :  'Spiritual love' Ft. African China

This is the artiste's most recent single and it was directed by Stanz Visuals, who killed it on the project.

This is the artiste's most recent single and it was directed by Stanz Visuals , who killed it on the project.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.