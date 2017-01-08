Sly Sotie 'Dodorima' Ft. Oritse Femi [Video]

The 2016 song was released following his 'Blessing giver' jam, also released in the same year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Harrysong 'Samankwe' ft Timaya [Video]
Sanjo 'I Believe' [Video]
MC Deekid 'Hold something' [Video]

Upcoming artiste, Sly Sotie, makes a brand new entry with the video of his 'Dodorima' track which featured Oritse Femi.

The 2016 song was released following his 'Blessing giver' jam, also released in the same year.

Check it out!

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Harrysong 'Samankwe' ft Timaya [Video]bullet
2 Pulse Music Video Chart Wizkid's 'Daddy yo' hits the number 1 spot...bullet
3 Sinach 'You are so good' [Video]bullet

Music Videos

 
Magnito 'If I get money ehn' Ft. Patoranking [Video]
Flow 'Haba' [Video]
Jeremiah Gyang 'Arise Plateau' Ft. Ladi Gyang [Video]
 
MC Deekid 'Hold something' [Video]