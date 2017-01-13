Skiibii 'Owolabi' [Video]

'Owolabi' video directed by Skiibii, promises far more milestones for the singer in 2017.

  • Published:

SKIIBII - OWOLABI

Skiibii kicks off the New Year with a brand new single and video titled ‘Owolabi’.

The single which was produced by Maestro D, had its video directed by Africalabash.

'Owolabi video showed off the singer's milestone in the past year, and promises better for the new year, asSkiibii attributes his success to God.

In what may seem to ba a milestone, the Five Star Music artiste was recently followed on Instagram by American superstar, Chris Brown.

Watch the new video and tell us what you think.

