Riton 'Money' ft Mr Eazi, Davido, Kah-Lo [Video]

The musicians channel that Dr Alban vibe into this Afro-pop electronic music fusion song.

  • Published:

British DJ Riton teams up with Kah-Lo following their 'Rinse and repeat' Grammy-nominated track.

This time Mr Eazi and Davido joins the duo in this Afro-pop electronic music mash up.

Eazi and the crew come off sounding like a modern version of the popular Dr Alban, the Nigerian-Swedish singer of song 'Carolina' fame.

The song talks about living a modest life, devoid of vanities that money affords.

Listen up.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

Music Videos

