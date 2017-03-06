Riton 'Money' ft Mr Eazi, Davido, Kah-Lo [Video]

British DJ Riton teams up with Kah-Lo following their 'Rinse and repeat' Grammy-nominated track.

This time Mr Eazi and Davido joins the duo in this Afro-pop electronic music mash up.

Eazi and the crew come off sounding like a modern version of the popular Dr Alban, the Nigerian-Swedish singer of song 'Carolina' fame.

The song talks about living a modest life, devoid of vanities that money affords.

Listen up.