Pulse Music Video Chart Wizkid's 'Daddy yo' hits the number 1 spot this week

The Pulse Music Video Charts is put together by Pulse.Ng’s team of seasoned music experts.

It’s a new week at the Pulse Music Video Chart, as the game gets hotter. Competition brings on innovation and everyone wants to stay ahead of the crowd. From Yemi Alade to Tekno, there’s no shortage of material from the old guard, the newbies, and, well, the ones who link them all together.

The Pulse Music Video Chart is put together by Pulse.Ng’s team of seasoned music experts, backed by data from visual streaming platform, Youtube, and opinion polls from our readers.

It's a fresh list of entries this first week of the new year 2017. Wizkid's viral 'Daddy yo' debuts at number one position this week, as well as a number of other music videos that make their debut on the charts such as Omawumi's 'Butterflies'.

Check out the Pulse Music Video chart for this week.

Wizkid - 'Daddy Yo'

Runtown - 'Mad over you'

Korede Bello - 'Do like that'

Tekno - 'Diana'

Lil Kesh - 'Shele Gan Gan'

Patoranking - 'God over everything'

Burna Boy - 'Mandem Anthem'

Tiwa Savage - 'Rewind'

Sean Tizzle - 'Thank you'

Omawumi - 'Butterflies'