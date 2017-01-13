Pulse Music Video Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' seizes number 1 spot this week

It’s a new week at the Pulse Music Video Chart, as the game gets hotter. Competition brings on innovation and everyone wants to stay ahead of the crowd. From Tiwa Savage to Tekno, there’s no shortage of material from the old guard, the newbies, and, well, the ones who link them all together.

The Pulse Music Video Chart is put together by Pulse.Ng’s team of seasoned music experts, backed by data from visual streaming platform, Youtube, and opinion polls from our readers.

Falz makes a debut entry with official music video for trending phrase 'Wehdone sir'.

Wizkid's 'Daddy yo' drops to number two spot. Korede Bello's 'Do like that' retains its number three position.

Check out the Pulse Music Video chart for this week.

Runtown - 'Mad over you'

Wizkid - 'Daddy Yo'

Korede Bello - 'Do like that'

Tekno - 'Diana'

Lil Kesh - 'Shele Gan Gan'

Patoranking - 'God over everything'

Falz - 'Wehdone sir'

Tiwa Savage - 'Rewind'

Sean Tizzle - 'Thank you'

Omawumi - 'Butterflies'