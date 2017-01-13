Pulse Music Video Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' seizes number 1 spot this week

The Pulse Music Video Charts is put together by Pulse.Ng’s team of seasoned music experts.

  • Published:
play

State of The Music Artistes beef has helped music fans this year
You Need To Hear This Wizkid localizes Kent Jones’ ‘Don’t mind’ for the Nigerian folk
Wizkid Is singer actively ignoring the Nigerian market and fans?
Burna Boy Here's why singer can never quit music, no matter what happens
Mayorkun Singer emerges 'Rookie of the year' at the Headies 2016
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 events that rocked in 2016
Ré's Thoughts Why don’t we recognize gospel artistes at Nigerian awards?
Eva Alordiah Singer inspires women at the maiden edition of She Rocks! Event
Crowdfunding Why Nigerian musicians don’t publicly beg for money
Solidstar Is Achievas singer currently the most underappreciated pop musician of our time?

It’s a new week at the Pulse Music Video Chart, as the game gets hotter. Competition brings on innovation and everyone wants to stay ahead of the crowd. From Tiwa Savage to Tekno, there’s no shortage of material from the old guard, the newbies, and, well, the ones who link them all together.

The Pulse Music Video Chart is put together by Pulse.Ng’s team of seasoned music experts, backed by data from visual streaming platform, Youtube, and opinion polls from our readers.

Falz makes a debut entry with official music video for trending phrase 'Wehdone sir'.

 Wizkid's 'Daddy yo' drops to number two spot. Korede Bello's 'Do like that' retains its number three position.

Check out the Pulse Music Video chart for this week.

 

Runtown - 'Mad over you'

 

Wizkid - 'Daddy Yo'

 

Korede Bello - 'Do like that'

 

Tekno - 'Diana'

 

Lil Kesh - 'Shele Gan Gan'

 

Patoranking -  'God over everything'

 

Falz - 'Wehdone sir'

 

Tiwa Savage - 'Rewind'

 

Sean Tizzle - 'Thank you'

 

Omawumi - 'Butterflies'

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Pulse Music Video Chart Wizkid's 'Daddy yo' hits the number 1 spot this weekbullet
2 Falz 'Wehdone sir' [Video]bullet
3 DJ Jimmy Jatt 'Orekelewa' ft Davido [Video]bullet

Music Videos

DJ Neptune, Falz, Ycee in Bumpa video
DJ Neptune 'Bumpa' ft Falz, Ycee [Video]
Owolabi art
Skiibii 'Owolabi' [Video]
Kelvin BOJ Ride or die
Kelvin BOJ 'My ride or die' [Video]
Sesan Ogunro
Sesan Ogunro 5 cool Nigerian music videos shot by the director