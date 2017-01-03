Phlow 'Love it or not' ft Khandie [Video]

Budding emcee Phlow wraps up her 2016 with a track titled 'Love it or not', featuring upcoming singer Khandie.

The song is essentially Phlow blocking out the naysayers and undesirable elements in order to stay the course to get what is deserving of her in this rap game.

It also follows her weekly "Phlow Fridays music camapaign", debut EP "Mind, Body and Phlow" released early 2016.

The video was shot on location in different parts of Lagos where the visual crew follows Phlow for a recording session, a radio interview ending with a performance at a live improve show which all happened in a day.

The visuals also sums up her exploits since she dropped her debut EP (Mind,Body & Phlow) early in 2016 from being featured on big international sites and performing on the same stage with some of Nigeria's top acts.