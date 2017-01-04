Payper 'As e dey go' ft Ycee [Video]

TrapHouseGang (THG) Entertainment presents video for Payper's 'As e dey go' which festures Tinny Entertainment rapper Ycee.

Other members of the THG crew also featured in the visuals directed by s directed by one of the power houses in the video production business; 8000 films.



Payper is proving to be one of the most hardworking and talented artists in the Nigerian Hip hop scene. Last December, he dropped a remake of Wizkid’s 'Daddy Yo' less than 12 hours after Wizzy released the song.



The remake quickly gathered attention online and got Payper’s name trending on Twitter for the right reasons.



Payper is set to release another fire single in a few weeks. Like he said, he is ready to put so-called industry hip hop heads in their place in 2016.