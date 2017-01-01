Patoranking :  ‘God over everything’ [Video]

To wrap up 2016 and usher in the new year, award-winning dancehall/reggae artiste Patoranking has released the visuals for his song ‘God over everything’.

The music video was directed by Sesan.

The video sees the 'Alubarika' singer reflects on his life’s journey as he walks through a woodland. The singer is also backed by a choir in the video and he takes his musing to church.