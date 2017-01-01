Home > Music Videos >

Patoranking :  ‘God over everything’ [Video]

Patoranking ‘God over everything’ [Video]

The song is off his debut album released in August 2016 with the same name.

  • Published:

Nasty C 'Pressure' [Video]
Lady FunL’ayo ‘My Honda’ [Video]
Sean Tizzle ‘Thank you’ [Video]

To wrap up 2016 and usher in the new year, award-winning dancehall/reggae artiste Patoranking has released the visuals for his song ‘God over everything’.

The music video was directed by Sesan.

Patoranking in ‘God over everything’ play

Patoranking in ‘God over everything’

(YouTube)

 

The video sees the 'Alubarika' singer reflects on his life’s journey as he walks through a woodland. The singer is also backed by a choir in the video and he takes his musing to church.

The song is off his debut album with the same name "God Over Everything (GOE)". The 16-tracks album was released on August 1, 2016.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

Top 3

1 Ycee 'Ahahn' (Ooouuu cover)bullet
2 Nasty C 'Pressure' [Video]bullet
3 Lady FunL’ayo ‘My Honda’ [Video]bullet

Music Videos

Sean Tizzle in 'Thank you'
Sean Tizzle ‘Thank you’ [Video]
Minjin - Boogie
Minjin 'Boogie' [Video]
 
Minjin 'Boogie' [Video]
Tolu, Tiwa Savage 'Silent night' [Video]