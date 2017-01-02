Omawumi ‘Butterflies’ [Video]

The Hernandez directed video presents a story of a love unknown.

  Published: 2017-01-02

As 2017 begins, Omawumi presents a brand new visuals for her single titled ‘Butterflies’.

The video produced by Bobby Boulder’s Films was directed by Chris Hernandez.

Omawumi in ‘Butterflies’ play

Omawumi in ‘Butterflies’

(YouTube)

 

The song is a love ballad with deep lyrics delivered by powerful vocals from the singer.

For the video, Hernandez directed a clip that features a love story involving dance.

