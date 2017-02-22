O Gee Isichei 'Fever' [Video]

  • Published:

Eugy 'Don Corleone' [Video]
Del B 'Boss like this' ft Mr Eazi [Video]
Adewale Ayuba 'Je ka rira' [Video]

Delta born singer, O Gee Isichei, has dropped the visuals of his recent track, 'Fever'.

This is his first jam released under record label, Nobelwayz Entertainment.

Video director, Avalon Okpe once again offered a touch of genius on the project.

Enjoy!

