Nneka 'Nothing' [Video]

Nneka rolls out video for music titled 'Nothing' where she sings passionately about unfailing love.

The Hip-hop, reggae and soul singer has five studio albums to her name which have gotten international recognition.

Her latest album "My Fairy Tales" released in 2005, was her first independent release under her own label Bushqueen Music.

The album just like any project comprises Highlife, reggae and Afrobeat music elements and influences, where she discusses socially conscious matters that affect daily lives of the listeners.

Watch video above.