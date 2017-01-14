Nedro 'Boju' [Video]

'Boju' boasts a very catchy instrumental to keep you in a good mood, as he expresses his love and feelings to that special lady.

  • Published:

Davido Singer to release 4 new singles
DJ Neptune 'Bumpa' ft Falz, Ycee [Video]
New EP Owo - "Drums and Emotions"

Lagos-based Nigerian artist Nedro who is currently signed to TimBaze Music is back with the official video of his latest single 'Boju'.

'Boju' boasts a very catchy instrumental to keep you in a good mood, as he expresses his love and feelings to that special lady.


Watch and enjoy the official video 'Boju' by Nedro which was shot in the city of Lagos - Nigeria, and directed by Avalon Okpe.


The tune was produced by P Style, mixed and mastered by Brain On Da Mix.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Pulse Music Video Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' seizes number 1 spot...bullet
2 Falz 'Wehdone sir' [Video]bullet
3 DJ Neptune 'Bumpa' ft Falz, Ycee [Video]bullet

Music Videos

Owolabi art
Skiibii 'Owolabi' [Video]
Kelvin BOJ Ride or die
Kelvin BOJ 'My ride or die' [Video]
DJ Jimmy Jatt - Orekelewa ft Davido
DJ Jimmy Jatt 'Orekelewa' ft Davido [Video]
Sesan Ogunro
Sesan Ogunro 5 cool Nigerian music videos shot by the director