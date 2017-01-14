Lagos-based Nigerian artist Nedro who is currently signed to TimBaze Music is back with the official video of his latest single 'Boju'.



'Boju' boasts a very catchy instrumental to keep you in a good mood, as he expresses his love and feelings to that special lady.



Watch and enjoy the official video 'Boju' by Nedro which was shot in the city of Lagos - Nigeria, and directed by Avalon Okpe.



The tune was produced by P Style, mixed and mastered by Brain On Da Mix.