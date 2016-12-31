Home > Music Videos >

Nasty C :  'Pressure' [Video]

Nasty C 'Pressure' [Video]

The song is off the artiste's "Bad Hair" album, which was released on September 23, 2016.

  • Published:

Minjin 'Boogie' [Video]
Ycee 'Ahahn' (Ooouuu cover)
Lady FunL’ayo ‘My Honda’ [Video]

Young South African rapper, Nasty C, is out with the visuals of his awesome track, 'Pressure'.

The song is off the artiste's "Bad Hair" album, which was released on September 23, 2016.

There is absolutely nothing average about this latest work. Check it out!

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Minjin 'Boogie' [Video]bullet
2 Pulse Music Video Chart Korede Bello's 'Do like that' is number 1 this...bullet
3 Tolu, Tiwa Savage 'Silent night' [Video]bullet

Music Videos

Lady FunL’ayo ‘My Honda’ [Video]
Ycee Ahan Oooouuu cover
Ycee 'Ahahn' (Ooouuu cover)
Minjin - Boogie
Minjin 'Boogie' [Video]
Chidinma For you
Chidinma 'For you' [Video]