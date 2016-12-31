Nasty C :  'Pressure' [Video]

The song is off the artiste's "Bad Hair" album, which was released on September 23, 2016.
The song is off the artiste's "Bad Hair" album, which was released on September 23, 2016.
There is absolutely nothing average about this latest work. Check it out!
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.