Confam Entertainment's May D drops video for 'Row ya boat' featuring American production duo Rock City.

Rock City are known for their songwriting and production credits, having produced songs like Rihanna's 'Pour it up', Miley Cyrus' 'We can't stop' and Jennifer Hudson's 'If this isn't love' off her Grammy award winning self-titled album.

In 2016, May D collaborated in song titled 'Hustle' featuring Akon and Davido.

Enjoy as he woos the ladies with his vocals in the visual.