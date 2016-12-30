Minjin :  'Boogie' [Video]

The video was shot in Lagos by respected cinematographer, Matt Max and features a cameo appearance from popular actor and comedian Amaechi Muonagor.
Afro Hip Hop Act and Swaga Records frontman, Minjin liberates the visuals to his buzzing dance track – ‘Boogie’. The song which has been on rotation for a while is a delight for clubs and parties.
The video was shot in Lagos by respected cinematographer, Matt Max and features a cameo appearance from popular actor and comedian Amaechi Muonagor.
Enjoy.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.