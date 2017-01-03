Migos 'Call casting' [Video]

Following their successful concert staged in Lagos this past December, the Atlanta Hip-hop group shoot visuals in Lagos for track off upcoming album.

  • Published:

Atlanta Hip hop trio Migos shoot video for track 'Call casting' in Lagos, Nigeria following their successfully staged Beat FM Christmas party concert in the city.

The group made of Quavo, Offset and Takeoff had Nigerian UK based teenagers rocking to their songs, particularly single 'Bad and Boujee' at the concert.

'Call casting' is off their forthcoming album "Culture". The video captures various scenes around Lagos.

Enjoy the rappers' flow.

